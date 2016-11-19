LIMA Japanese and Peruvian leaders said on Friday they will work harder to put into force a Pacific rim trade pact as early as possible, pledging support for the 12-nation accord with an uncertain future.

"The two leaders have committed themselves to stepping up efforts to complete each country's domestic procedure for Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) approval and to put the accord into force at the earliest possible timing," the joint statement by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski said.

The election of Donald Trump, a fierce critic of the TPP, as U.S. president has cast doubt on the future of the deal.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Chris Reese)