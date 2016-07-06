By Mitra Taj
| LIMA, July 6
LIMA, July 6 Peru President-elect Pedro Pablo
Kuczynski vowed on Wednesday to make his "strongest effort" to
reopen the polymetallic smelter La Oroya, part of his goal of
wringing more value out of the country's key mineral exports.
The former operator of the smelter, Doe Run Peru, owned by
U.S.-based Renco Group Inc, halted operations at La Oroya in
2009 when it ran out of money to buy concentrates. The company
also lacked financing needed to finish an environmental clean-up
and to pay for upgrades to curb pollution.
Now controlled by Doe Run's former creditors, the smelter
faces liquidation on Aug. 27 unless a new buyer is found.
"La Oroya is dying and we have to change that. We have to
give it oxygen, oxygen from investors," Kuczynski said in
televised comments before a crowd in the town of La Oroya, where
former workers have held rallies to demand operations resume.
"You have my word that I'll make my strongest effort to push
this out!" Kuczynski said to cheers. The former investment
banker, 77, takes office on July 28.
Kuczynski asked La Oroya residents to march to Lima to help
him press the incoming opposition-controlled Congress to extend
the liquidation deadline. He did not say what he would do to
make the smelter, which opened in 1922, more attractive.
Kuczynski's party will have just 18 lawmakers in the
130-member Congress, threatening his proposed reforms as the
party of his defeated rival, Keiko Fujimori, will hold 73 seats.
Kuczynski wants Peru to become a refining and smelting hub
to boost its copper, zinc, tin, gold and silver exports as
slumping prices drag on growth. His first trip abroad as
president will be to China to talk with officials about
potential partnerships on refineries.
La Oroya, some 140 kilometers (87 miles) from Lima in
central Peru, could process concentrates from several nearby
mines, Kuczynski said. Toromocho, operated by Chinese miner
Chinalco Mining Corp International, is the biggest
copper deposit near the La Oroya smelter.
"When minerals are refined here, their value will go up.
There's a margin of about $400 million that we can recover,"
Kuczynski said.
The smelter was once the world's most diversified - churning
out gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper and a dozen specialty
metals. But it turned La Oroya into one of the 10 most polluted
places in the world, according to a 2007 report by the
environmental group the Blacksmith Institute organization.
(Additional Reporting by Marco Aquino; Editing by Matthew
Lewis)