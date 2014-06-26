LIMA, June 26 LATAM Airlines aviation mechanics in Peru called off a two-day strike scheduled to start on Thursday to consider an offer made by the company in eleventh-hour talks, a union leader said on Thursday.

Union leader, Freddy Nakashima said the 200 members of the mechanics union will gather Saturday to vote on the proposal made by LATAM's local unit, Lan Peru.

"Today work goes on as normal," Nakashima said.

Negotiations with Lan Peru, mediated by the labor ministry, started on Tuesday and stretched into the early hours of Thursday, Nakashima said.

If the majority of union members reject the offer made, a new strike would probably be scheduled to take place in no sooner than 10 days in order to secure authorization from the labor ministry, he said.

The union said it had voted to hold the strike this week to coincide with high air traffic dates during the World Cup.

The sporting event ends on July 13.

The mechanics union, pushing for better wages, has said a strike would disrupt all flights in Peru as well as others in the region.

The company said in an email last week that it had taken steps to ensure operations continue as usual during a strike. (Reporting By Mitra Taj;Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)