LIMA, April 28 An illegal logging operation
inside an isolated Amazonian tribe's reserve in Peru has been
dismantled and 15 people arrested, the government said on
Thursday, the first such crackdown since it toughened sanctions
on the practice.
Authorities also seized more than 5,000 cubic feet of
illegal timber in a joint police-military operation inside the
Isconahua Reserve last weekend, Deputy Culture Minister Patricia
Balbuena said.
She added that the illegal loggers posed a threat to the
health of Isconahua tribal members who live deep in a rainforest
inside the reserve, which spans some 1,000 square miles.
Indians who have long shunned contact with outsiders often
lack immunity to common illnesses - making encounters
potentially deadly.
Isconahua is one of five reserves set up in 1998 where entry
is banned to outsiders. Last year it became part of a new
national park, Sierra del Divisor.
Some 60 police and military officers together with public
prosecutors participated in the crackdown, which was the first
"mega-operation" to evict outsiders from one of the indigenous
reserves, Balbuena said.
Balbuena said authorities plan to carry out more raids in
Isconahua. She likened the effort to the government's crackdown
on illegal gold mining that has led to the burning of dozens of
makeshift camps in a different region.
Peru modified its penal code last year to make illegal
logging on indigenous lands an aggravated offense punishable by
a term of at least eight to 10 years in prison - allowing the
government to dedicate more resources to fighting it.
Balbuena said authorities did not encounter any members of
the Isconahua tribe during last weekend's operation, adding that
it was unclear if loggers had.
