LIMA, April 22 Odebrecht SA, the engineering company at the center of a massive graft probe in Brazil, is selling its 55 percent stake in a $5 billion natural gas pipeline project in Peru, the pipeline manager told Reuters.

David San Frutos said that said that international creditors interested in financing $4.1 billion of the project asked that it have no links to Odebrecht or the corruption probe in Brazil, known as "Operation Car Wash." (Reporting by Marco Aquino)