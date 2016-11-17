(Recasts with service resuming)
LIMA Nov 17 PeruRail, the company that takes
hundreds of thousands of foreign visitors to the ancient Incan
ruins of Machu Picchu each year, resumed service on Thursday
after protesters agreed to a truce.
Protesters will stop blocking tracks to one of the most
popular tourist attractions in South America for at least 10
days, PeruRail said in a statement.
The Peruvian government said in a separate statement it
would meet local government officials and protesters to address
demands ranging from better rail service, an improved health
center and access to Machu Picchu.
A group known as the Unique Front to Defend Machu Picchu
began protests in the area earlier this week.
PeruRail said it had started remodeling all its cars on
local lines and would buy new engines.
Peru's capital, Lima, is hosting global leaders attending
the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, some 600 km (373
miles) away.
(Reporting by Marco Aquino and Caroline Stauffer; Editing by
Dan Grebler)