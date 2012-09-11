PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 6
June 6 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LIMA, Sept 11 Peru's central bank bought $40 million in the local spot market on Tuesday but the sol currency finished bidding 0.12 percent stronger at 2.605 per dollar, a new high in more than 15 years.
Today's intervention also broke the central bank's 2007 record of dollars bought in one year. So far this year it has bought $10.315 billion as the sol has gained more than 3 percent against the dollar.
On September 1 the central bank raised reserve requirements to prevent inflows of speculative capital amid high foreign liquidity, and has intervened regularly in the local spot market to offset the the sol's gains.
June 6 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Guide to economic indicators ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events. ----------------------------------------------------------- TUESDAY, JUNE 6 ** SHANGHAI - Euromoney China finance conference (to June 8). WARSAW - National Bank of Poland monetary policy council meeting (to June 7). BUDAPEST - Hungarian Central Bank non-rate-setting meeting. SYDNEY - Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy meeting - 0430 GMT. WEDNESDAY, J