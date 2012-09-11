LIMA, Sept 11 Peru's central bank bought $40 million in the local spot market on Tuesday but the sol currency finished bidding 0.12 percent stronger at 2.605 per dollar, a new high in more than 15 years.

Today's intervention also broke the central bank's 2007 record of dollars bought in one year. So far this year it has bought $10.315 billion as the sol has gained more than 3 percent against the dollar.

On September 1 the central bank raised reserve requirements to prevent inflows of speculative capital amid high foreign liquidity, and has intervened regularly in the local spot market to offset the the sol's gains.