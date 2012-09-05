BRIEF-Rent-A-Center reports amended credit facility
* Rent-A-Center - amended credit facility extends through march 2019
LIMA, Sept 5 Peru's central bank bought $60 million in the local spot market on Wednesday and the local sol currency weakened 0.04 percent to finish bidding at 2.611 per dollar.
The central bank has bought some $10 billion so far this year to offset the sol's 3.3 percent appreciation.
* Japan's ministry of finance seeks to create market enabling direct exchanges of yen and other asian currencies without using dollar as intermediary- Nikkei Source text for Eikon: