MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar plunges as other GCC states cut ties; Saudi rises on MSCI hopes
* Shuaa, GFH slide in Dubai after acquisition talks suspended
LIMA, Sept 24 Peru's central bank offered to buy dollars in the local spot market on Monday though the sol currency was bidding stable at around 2.598 per dollar.
* Shuaa, GFH slide in Dubai after acquisition talks suspended
June 5 Greenlight Capital's plan to split up General Motors Co's stock, as well as its challenge to the company's board of directors, will come to a head on Tuesday, as the U.S. automaker's shareholders cast their votes on the hedge fund's proposals.