MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar plunges as other GCC states cut ties; Saudi rises on MSCI hopes
* Shuaa, GFH slide in Dubai after acquisition talks suspended
LIMA, Sept 24 Peru's central bank bought $100 million in the local spot market on Monday but the sol currency finished bidding 0.08 percent stronger at 2.596 per dollar.
* Shuaa, GFH slide in Dubai after acquisition talks suspended
June 5 Greenlight Capital's plan to split up General Motors Co's stock, as well as its challenge to the company's board of directors, will come to a head on Tuesday, as the U.S. automaker's shareholders cast their votes on the hedge fund's proposals.