US STOCKS-Wall St dips; 2017's laggards tick up, Apple slips
* Dow down 0.1 pct, S&P 500 down 0.12 pct, Nasdaq down 0.16 pct (Updates to market close, changes comment, byline)
LIMA, Sept 27 Peru's central bank bought $100 million in the local spot market on Thursday and the sol finished bidding 0.08 percent weaker at 2.596 percent.
* Dow down 0.1 pct, S&P 500 down 0.12 pct, Nasdaq down 0.16 pct (Updates to market close, changes comment, byline)
* Aeglea Biotherapeutics announces proposed public offering of common stock