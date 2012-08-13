FOREX-Dollar hits 6-week low vs yen ahead of UK vote, Comey testimony and ECB outcome
* Caution begins to mount ahead of UK elections, Comey testimony
LIMA Aug 13 Peru's central bank bought $139 million in the local spot market on Monday as investors with expiring futures contracts sold dollars.
The sol currency closed bidding stable at 2.616 per dollar, its strongest finish in 15 years.
* Caution begins to mount ahead of UK elections, Comey testimony
DUBAI, June 6 Qatar's stock market may remain weak on Tuesday after Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates severed ties with Doha, but the drop should slow from Monday's 7.3 percent plunge, fund managers said.