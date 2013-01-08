UPDATE 1-Brazil's industry unexpectedly strengthens in April

(Adds details, table) RIO DE JANEIRO, June 2 Industrial output in Brazil unexpectedly grew in April for the first time since December, government data showed on Friday, underpinning hopes of a gradual economic recovery. Industrial production rose 0.6 percent in April from March after seasonal adjustments, government statistics agency IBGE said, compared with expectations for zero growth in a Reuters poll of economists. IBGE also revised up March figures to show a smaller