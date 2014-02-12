Feb 12 Output of copper in Peru rose 5.92 percent in 2013 compared with 2012, while gold production in the Andean country dropped 6.23 percent, according to official data released on Wednesday. Silver production expanded by 5.56 percent last year and zinc was up 5.46 percent. The energy and mines ministry said gold output fell to 151.5 million grams last year on slipping production from mines controlled by Newmont Mining Corp, Buenaventura and Barrick Gold Corp . Copper output rose to 1.38 million tons mainly on output from Glencore Xstrata Plc's Antapaccay mine. Below are mineral output figures for the month of December. METAL PRODUCTION PCT CHANGE Copper 130,3152 tons 8.01 Gold 12,099,674 grams -5.85 Silver 351,997 kilograms 15.19 Zinc 115,941 tons 10.16 Lead 24,745 tons 17.48