LIMA, April 15 Peru's copper production rose by
5.42 percent in February from the same month a year earlier, the
slowest growth rate in two years as the Andean country wrestles
with infrastructure damage caused by torrential rains, official
data showed on Saturday.
The Ministry of Energy and Mines said in a statement that
copper production totaled 178,283 tonnes in February.
Peru's entire mining sector, a key part of the economy, grew
just 1.47 percent in February, compared with the 33.59 percent
rise reported in February last year, the ministry statement
said.
The country has been hit by extraordinarily hard rains this
year, which have destroyed thousands of kilometers of roads and
caused other damage.
Peru, the world's second biggest copper supplier, produced a
record 2.35 million tonnes of the metal in 2016, up 38.4 percent
from 2015.
Peru's economy grew 0.74 percent in February versus February
2016, the weakest pace since late 2014 as construction and
manufacturing activity contracted while mining slowed.
The government recently revised down its economic growth
forecast for this year to 3 percent from a previous 3.8 percent.
The ministry statement said Peru's gold production fell
11.91 percent in February, to 11,676,057 grams, while silver
fell 11.29 percent, to 325,925 kilograms.
The following are official mineral output figures for
January from the Energy and Mines Ministry:
Metal Feb yr/yr
pct
change
Coppe 178,283 +5.42
r
Zinc 108,752 +1.92
Gold 11,676, -11.91
057
Silve 325,925 -11.29
r
Lead 21,539 -14.00
Iron 667,313 +4.89
Tin 1,253 -15.75
(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Editing by Leslie Adler)