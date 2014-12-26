LIMA Dec 26 Gold output in Peru rose for the
second month in a row on the year as output from Newmont Mining
Corp's Yanacocha mine soared, the government said on
Friday.
Production of copper and silver slipped in November on weak
ore grades and labor problems at large mines, the energy and
mines ministry added.
The 2.51 percent rise in gold output in November helped
reverse months of falling production as the government has
cracked down on illegal mining and aging deposits turned out
less of the prescious metal.
So far in 2014, gold production has slipped 11.23 percent.
Yanacocha, a large mine controlled by Newmont and its junior
partner Buenaventura, produced 84.55 percent more gold
in November from the same month in 2013.
Below are mineral output figures for November.
METAL PRODUCTION PCT CHANGE
Copper 115,447 tonnes -3.79
Gold 12,858,311 grams +2.51
Silver 322,903 kilograms -4.36
Zinc 119,395 tonnes +11.77
Lead 25,652 tonnes +5.61
(Reporting By Mitra Taj)