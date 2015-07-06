UPDATE 1-Towergate's owners to create new UK insurance broking group
* New group reviewing structure, may refinance existing debt (Adds details, background)
LIMA, July 6 Copper and gold production in global minerals exporter Peru rose in May on the year for the third month in a row while silver, iron and tin output dropped, the energy and mines ministry said Monday.
Below are official mineral output figures for May:
METAL MAY PCT CHANGE
Copper 131,955 tonnes +16.08
Gold 373,688 ounces +9.28
Silver 9,344,424 ounces -14.47
Zinc 109,509 tonnes -3.65
Lead 24,602 tonnes +2.35
Iron 522,287 tonnes -25.38
Tin 1,622 tonnes -14.29
(Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by Andrew Hay)
* New group reviewing structure, may refinance existing debt (Adds details, background)
* China Yuchai International announces 169.6 pct increase in unaudited 2017 first quarter earnings per share