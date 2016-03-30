(Adds responses from presidential hopeful, labor unions and
chamber of commerce)
LIMA, March 30 Peruvian President Ollanta Humala
raised the minimum wage on Wednesday by 13 percent to 850 soles
($252) per month, effective May 1, following pay-increase
proposals by the country's presidential candidates.
Humala, a former leftist military officer who turned
conservative after taking office, last increased the minimum
wage in 2012 to 750 soles. It was 600 soles at the start of his
five-year term, which ends on July 28. He is constitutionally
barred from seeking a second consecutive term.
Inflation quickened to 4.4 percent last year and the central
bank expects it cool to around 3 percent by the end of the year.
Humala signed a decree authorizing the new minimum wage
before a crowd of supporters in the highland region of Puno, one
of the poorest in Peru.
"You all will be the judge of who can do better than this
government. When candidates come here looking for votes ...
don't settle for just anything," Humala said.
Presidential contender Pedro Pablo Kuczynski praised the new
minimum wage, which matched his proposal for an increase, and
said he would evaluate raising it further if he won the April 10
election.
Kuczynski, a former World Bank economist and Wall Street
investor, has been running second in opinion polls since March
13. He was seen in a recent Ipsos survey as narrowly beating
front-runner Keiko Fujimori in a likely June run-off.
Center-right Fujimori had said she might raise the minimum
wage but did not offer a figure. Leftist lawmaker Veronika
Mendoza, just behind Kuczynski in opinion polls, had promised an
increase to 1,000 soles.
Humala's party withdrew from presidential and congressional
elections earlier this month after trailing far behind others in
polls. Humala has not endorsed any candidate and his approval
rating has sunk in recent years.
Labor unions hailed the new pay floor but Lima's Chamber of
Commerce said it came too soon as economic growth was still
sluggish.
Peru's mining-fueled economy has slowed sharply at the end
of a decade-long mining boom but has been recovering in recent
months on surging copper output from new mines.
($1=3.37 soles)
(Reporting by Mitra Taj and Teresa Cespedes; Editing by Richard
Chang)