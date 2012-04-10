ICA, Peru, April 10 Rescuers were closing in on
nine workers trapped inside a wildcat mine in southern Peru on
Tuesday and officials said they could be pulled to the surface
within hours after spending five days underground.
The men have been stuck about 656 feet (200 meters) below
ground since the Cabeza de Negro gold-and-copper mine partially
collapsed on Thursday. They have been receiving oxygen and
liquids through a giant hose in place since before the accident.
"We have a couple of meters (feet) left to go," Mines and
Energy Minister Jorge Merino told reporters at the site
monitoring the digging operation. "We've advanced six meters
(19.5 feet) in a tunnel that's eight meters (26 feet) long."
The cave-in spurred calls to formalize Peru's vast informal
mining sector, which generates as much as $2 billion a year in
income, according to private estimates.
(Reporting by Mariana Bazo and Alfredo Loayza; Writing by
Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Sandra Maler)