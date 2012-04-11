(Adds details, quotes)
ICA, Peru, April 11 Nine workers trapped inside
a wildcat mine in southern Peru were rescued and brought to
daylight early on Wednesday after spending almost a week
underground.
The men had been stuck about 656 feet (200 meters) below
ground since the informal copper-and-gold mine partially
collapsed on Thursday. They had been receiving oxygen and
liquids through a giant hose that was in place before the
accident.
"All of them are healthy but obviously dehydrated and
dizzy," President Ollanta Humala said. "They need to get used to
the sun still, that's why they are wearing sunglasses."
Miner Jesus Japatinta said he was overwhelmed after walking
out alive.
"I spilled tears, happy tears," he said.
Humala, who witnessed the rescue operation, warned informal
miners to stay away from abandoned mines like Cabeza de Negro,
saying they were dangerous. He also urged informal companies to
register their workers and improve safety measures.
The cave-in spurred calls to formalize Peru's vast informal
mining sector, which generates as much as $2 billion a year in
income, according to private estimates.
(Reporting by Mariana Bazo and Alfredo Loayza; Writing by
Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Bill Trott)