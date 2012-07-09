* Anglo American hopes to start construction this year

* Quellaveco would produce 220,000 tonnes of copper per year

* Negotiations over Newmont mine in Cajamarca to resume

LIMA, July 9 Global mining firm Anglo American hopes to begin construction on its $3 billion Quellaveco copper project in Peru "as soon as possible," the firm's country manager said on Monday.

Anglo American says it has secured the support of local communities and is waiting for construction permits from President Ollanta Humala's government, which is struggling to resolve a deadly dispute over Newmont Mining's proposed $5 billion Conga gold mine.

Quellaveco would produce 220,000 tonnes of the red metal per year, about a fifth of Peru's 2011 copper output. The project's environmental impact study was approved years ago, but construction has been postponed because of community opposition.

"We are in the dialogue process... we are seeking the relevant permits and hope these can be obtained as soon as possible," Luis Marchese, Anglo American's General Manager in Peru, told Reuters.

Neighboring communities now support the firm's water usage plan, he said, and Anglo American is waiting for the government's ministry of energy and mines to approve construction permits for Quellaveco.

Water is often a source of conflict in the world's No. 2 copper producer. Farmers fear companies will pollute alpine lakes or use up scarce water resources they need for their crops.

Official data shows at least 15 people have died during Humala's term in protests over natural resources while 174 were killed in similar circumstances from 2006 to 2011 on the watch of his predecessor, Alan Garcia.

The government suspended civil liberties in northern Cajamarca, near Newmont's Conga project, last week after clashes between protesters and police turned deadly.

Critics said the government was too quick to give up on mediation and resort to force. Negotiations with local government officials over Conga, the largest mine ever attempted in Peru, were scheduled to resume later on Monday.

Anglo American hopes to begin construction later this year on Quellaveco, located in the southern region of Moquegua, Marchese said. Construction will take 44 months.

"We are maintaining our start date," he said. "We hope to have good news soon."

Anglo American operates the Collahuasi mine in neighbouring Chile, the world's top copper producer, with Xstrata Copper . It is also trying to settle a multi-million dollar dispute with Chile's state-run Codelco.