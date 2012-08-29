LIMA Aug 29 President Ollanta Humala has sent a
bill to Congress that would give the environment ministry more
power to approve or reject new mines in Peru, an overhaul that
critics say is long overdue.
Peru, a top global metals exporter, has a pipeline of new
mining projects worth $50 billion.
Local communities who say new mines would cause pollution or
hurt water supplies have complained for years that the existing
model for approving mines was flawed: the mining ministry alone
is tasked with both promoting mining investment and approving
the environmental impact studies for new mines.
The proposed law would change that, putting the environment
ministry, which has only existed for a few years, in charge of a
new commission to approve mitigation plans. The commission will
include representatives from several ministries.
"This is important advancement for environmental management
by the public sector," Environment Minister Manuel Pulgar Vidal
said on RPP radio.
Humala, while backing foreign investments, has struggled to
defuse hundreds of social conflicts nationwide over mining and
oil projects since he took office a year ago.
Many communities say they have been left behind by the
country's decade-long boom and have not seen direct economic
benefits from new mines.
Humala has vowed to ensure environmental standards are met
and to cut rural poverty.
"This will help create what the president has called a 'new
relationship' with extractive industries," Prime Minister Juan
Jimenez said of the bill.
