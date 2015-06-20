(Adds quote and additional comments from minister, context)
LIMA, June 19 Peru's energy and mines minister
said on Friday that Southern Copper Corp will likely
extend its 60-day "pause" of its $1.4 billion Tia Maria project
past mid-July, because it needs to keep building local support.
"I think the company has known for some time that it will
have to do so," Rosa Maria Ortiz said in an interview.
Southern Copper, controlled by Grupo Mexico,
announced the formal suspension of its long-stalled project on
May 15 to quell deadly protests against it.
But Ortiz said she thinks the proposed copper mine might get
started in a year if the company and government work closely
with communities to clear up concerns over its environmental
impact.
Ortiz also said that Peru's production of copper, gold, and
silver are all set to rise by 13 percent this year.
Copper output will jump 66 percent in 2016 to 2.58 million
tonnes as two new mines owned by Chinese companies ramp up
production, Ortiz said.
(Reporting by Mitra Taj and Teresa Cespedes; Editing by Ken
Wills)