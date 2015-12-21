(Adds context on mining conflicts, minister's comments on Tia
Maria construction permit and possible payments to opponents)
LIMA Dec 21 Peru's government said on Monday
that copper output in the world's third biggest producer should
rise 65.5 percent in 2016 to about 2.5 million tonnes after MMG
Ltd's massive Las Bambas project starts operations in
February.
Ongoing talks with leaders in communities where protests
against Las Bambas turned deadly in September have been positive
and have not held up the $7.4 billion project, Energy and Mines
Minister Rosa Maria Ortiz said.
The Las Bambas mine, in the highland region Apurimac, should
produce between 250,000 and 300,000 tonnes of copper in 2016,
Ortiz said.
Peru is expected to produce a growing share of copper
supplies in years ahead, but community conflicts in the Andean
country threaten to clog its $56 billion mining project
pipeline.
Las Bambas would be the first mining project in Peru in
recent years to start operations after the protests against it
turned deadly.
Newmont Mining Corp's $4.8 billion gold and copper
Conga project was derailed by unrest in 2011, and Southern
Copper Corp put its $1.4 billion Tia
Maria project on hold in May after three protesters died.
Continued strong opposition to Tia Maria, in the southern
region of Arequipa, will likely keep the government from issuing
a construction permit for the copper mine in what remains of
President Ollanta Humala's term ending in late July, Ortiz said.
"It looks improbable to me. I can't say yes or no but it
looks improbable," Ortiz said at a press conference.
Ortiz said Southern Copper has not done enough to build
support among locals, especially farmers, who are worried about
the project's environmental impact.
"The company launched an aggressive campaign to build
support for the project, but where? In Lima!" Ortiz said.
"What's been missing is to do the same thing but where the
project is going to be developed,"
Southern Copper said in September that a door-to-door
campaign near the project had been easing opposition.
Ortiz said evidence that Southern Copper might have paid Tia
Maria opponents to call off protests was worrisome.
A public prosecutor told Reuters last month that she
suspected the company had paid protest leaders to ease
opposition, but that payments would not be illegal because they
were not to public officials.
"It might not be criminal bribery, but ethically and morally
it's inappropriate," Ortiz said. "We're waiting for the results
of the proceedings."
(Reporting by Mitra Taj; Editing by Paul Simao, Chizu Nomiyama
and Leslie Adler)