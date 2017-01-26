(Adds comment from Proinversion about projects next year,
context on Michiquillay)
LIMA Jan 26 Peru plans to award the rights to
develop the Michiquillay copper deposit in a public tender this
year, one of 16 public-private projects worth $4 billion that it
intends to auction in 2017, the head of the state bidding agency
said on Thursday.
In 2018, some fifteen projects that would cost up to $10.35
billion will be tendered, including a new commuter train line in
the city of Lima, said Alvaro Quijandria, the new chief of
Proinversion.
London-based miner Anglo American Plc returned its
contract for operating Michiquillay to Peru in late 2014 due to
capital constraints. The company had estimated that it would
produce some 200,000 tonnes of copper per year.
Peruvian polymetallic miner Milpo said in 2015 that
it would like to develop Michiquillay. Proinversion said several
companies have expressed interest in the project.
(Reporting by Mitra Taj; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)