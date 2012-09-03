LIMA, Sept 3 Peru wants to double maximum
penalties for companies that pollute, part of a new plan to beef
up its environmental enforcement as the government investigates
two mining accidents and struggles to quell opposition to
extractive projects.
Peru is a top exporter of gold, silver, copper, zinc and
tin, among other metals, and the mining sector draws billions of
dollars in foreign investment that critics say has not always
trickled down to people in poor rural towns.
"The willingness to at least double the maximum possible
penalty (for environmental infractions) exists in this
administration," Environment Minister Manuel Pulgar-Vidal told
reporters. "We are working hard to stregthen enforcement."
Current fines can run from 2 million soles($769,000) to 30
million soles.
In late June, a pipeline pumping a toxic slurry from the
copper mine Antamina burst, sickening more than 200 locals
, and last week the zinc mine Atacocha spilled
mining waste over several kilomters into the Huallaga River in
the Amazon.
Antamina is owned by global firms BHP Billiton Ltd
, Xstrata, Teck Cominco Ltd and
Mitsubishi Corp, and Atacocha is controlled by
the local company Grupo Milpo and Brazil's Votorantim.
The environment ministry's oversight body, OEFA, is
investigating both incidents, but Pulgar-Vidal said his ministry
needs better tools, like bigger fines and a faster process for
imposing them.
"We think this is an effective mechanism and that it will
send the right message to Peruvians who want the state to
enforce its environmental laws," Pulgar-Vidal said.
Pulgar-Vida said his office will ask the president's cabinet
to approve the rules in two weeks.
President Ollanta Humala has promised to foster a new
relationship between the mining industry and local towns and
their natural environments, but his one-year old administration
has been tested by the more than 250 social conflicts across
Peru, many of them over the extraction of natural resources.
He recently proposed moving the approval of environmental
impact statements from the mining ministry, and suspended the
government's support for a controversial mining project, which
would be one of the biggest investments in Peru's history.