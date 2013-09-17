AREQUIPA, Sept 17 Peru's President Ollanta
Humala will ask Congress next week to approve a new package of
laws to "untangle" investments from red tape that has delayed
mining projects, the finance minister said on Tuesday.
Minister of Economy and Finance Luis Miguel Castilla said
lowering investment hurdles would help boost mineral output in
Peru at a time when lower mineral prices are hurting the
country's export earnings and slowing economic growth.
"We are going to include modifications to the law on
public-private investments, change tax methods to improve them,
and introduce improved municipal procedures to get larger flows
of investment," Castilla told reporters on the sidelines of a
mining conference. He offered no further details.
The former World Bank economist, widely praised by investors
but targeted by the Peruvian left, also denied recent rumors in
local media that he was considering resigning.
"I will continue to work as long as the president continues
to trust me. I have no plan to leave the government," Castilla
said.