LIMA Aug 23 Newmont Mining Corp's $5
billion Conga gold project is "on the back burner," Peru's
government said on Thursday - a sign that it will stop trying to
overcome local opposition that has resulted in violence and two
cabinet shuffles.
Prime Minister Juan Jimenez made the comments after a poll
by survey firm Ipsos showed 78 percent of people in the northern
Peruvian region of Cajamarca opposed the planned mine.
The high-profile conflict has dominated President Ollanta
Humala's first year in office, resulting in five deaths in
Cajamarca and instability in his cabinet.
Humala has tried to show investors that he is committed to
projects in Peru's $50 billion pipeline of planned mines, but
critics say left-wing political leaders in Cajamarca have
outmaneuvered him.
Now the situation has entered "a new phase," Jimenez told
reporters. "We need to build a positive agenda that means people
can work normally and stop demonstrations."
Shops in Cajamarca have often been shuttered since protests
against the project gained force in November.
Locals fear the project, essentially an expansion of the
Yanacocha mine in Cajamarca, will cause contamination and ruin
local water sources essential to their agricultural livelihoods.
Newmont says reservoirs it would build will provide
year-round water supplies in areas that currently suffer during
the dry season.
The Conga mine would be one of the biggest investments in
Peru's history. Mining makes up 60 percent of the nation's
export earnings and has traditionally powered its economy,
although towns near mines often are plagued by poverty.
The project has become a lightning rod for debates about
whether mining can benefit local communities without damaging
the environment, and whether national economic interests should
trump local opposition to extractive activities.
"It's dead," Gregorio Santos, the left-wing Cajamarca
president who has led rallies against the mine, said via Twitter
on Wednesday after the poll results.
Other polls have shown nationwide support for Conga. A
separate Ipsos poll this month found that nationally, 45 percent
of Peruvians support it, while 40 percent oppose it.
Newmont, whose Chief Executive Officer Richard O'Brien was
in Peru last week, said in July that Conga "will occur only with
local and national support ... Conga is still in our plans but
moving ahead on a very measured basis."
Mining analysts have said the company might wait to build
the mine until after Santos leaves office in 2014. He is widely
expected to be eying a bid for president in 2016, when Humala
cannot run for a second-straight term.
Newmont holds 51.35 percent of Conga, and Peru's
Buenaventura owns 43.65 percent. Five percent is held
by International Finance Corp.
Newmont and Buenaventura operate Yanacocha, which is one of
the largest gold producers in Latin America. It produced 1.5
million ounces of gold in 2010.
Conga would produce between 580,000 and 680,000 ounces of
gold annually in its first five years of operation and run for
about 19 years.