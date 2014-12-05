LIMA Dec 5 Gold production in Peru rose 8.9 percent in October from the same month a year ago, the first increase in more than a year on soaring output from its Yanacocha mine, the energy and mines ministry said on Friday.

Yanacocha reported a 63 percent year-on-year increase in its gold production in October. The aging mine, Peru's biggest gold producer, is owned by Newmont Mining Corp and its junior partner Buenaventura .

At the same time, copper output slipped 1.77 percent in October versus the same month a year ago, a slower rate of decline than in prior months.

Antamina, Peru's top copper miner, reported a 35 percent year-on-year drop in its output of the red metal in October as it continued to find weak mineral grades.

Antamina is owned by BHP Billiton , Glencore Xstrata, Teck and Mitsubishi Corporation .

The Peruvian government said in September that it was expecting a 20 percent drop in gold production in all of 2014 and a 9 percent rise in copper output.

In the first 10 months of the year Peru registered a 12.54 percent drop in its gold output and a 2.15 percent increase in copper production from the same period in 2013.

Peru is the world's fifth biggest gold producer and third leading copper and silver producer.

Below are mineral output figures for October.

METAL PRODUCTION PCT CHANGE

Copper 120,169 tonnes -1.77

Gold 13,448,767 grams +8.90

Silver 315,905 kilograms -0.54

Zinc 112,458 tonnes +0.67

Lead 23,700 tonnes +5.52

(Reporting By Teresa Cespedes and Mitra Taj; Editing by Diane Craft)