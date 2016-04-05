LIMA, April 5 Copper output in Peru jumped 70
percent in February from the same month in 2015 as Freeport
McMoRan Inc's Cerro Verde deposit displaced Antamina as
the country's top mine for the second month, the government said
Tuesday.
Cerro Verde, which has been expanding its mine in southern
Peru, produced 41,873 tonnes of copper in February, up 180
percent from February 2015, according to official data. Antamina
produced 38,865 tonnes.
Las Bambas, a new project by China's MMG Ltd,
reported 10,632 tonnes in copper output in February.
Peru is set to become the world's second biggest copper
producer this year behind neighboring Chile, thanks to Cerro
Verde and Las Bambas.
The following are official mineral output figures for
February:
METAL FEBRUARY PCT CHANGE
Copper 169,114 tonnes +69.59
Gold 13,121,954 grams +13.31
Silver 367,894 kilos +24.17
Zinc 107,003 tonnes -5.43
Lead 25,276 tonnes +4.36
Iron 636,212 tonnes -3.50
Tin 1,488 tonnes -8.44
(Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by Bill Trott)