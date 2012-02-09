* Nine-day march in Peru against major projects
* Leftists abandoning President Humala
LIMA Feb 9 Left-wing activists and
provincial politicians frustrated by President Ollanta Humala's
move to the political center marched into Lima on Thursday to
protest billions of dollars in government-backed mining projects
proposed by foreign firms.
At least 1,000 people participating in a nine-day walk
across the countryside arrived in the capital to pressure the
government to withdraw support for the projects, which include
U.S.-based Newmont Mining's $4.8 billion Conga mine and
two projects by Southern Copper worth $1.8 billion.
The government wants to push ahead with $50 billion in
mining projects, saying they are crucial to stoke expansion in
one of Latin America's fastest-growing economies.
But the protesters say mining pollutes, soaks up scarce
water supplies, and has historically failed to bring enough
direct local benefits to impoverished rural towns in Peru.
They carried signs saying "there's gold, there's copper and
the people are still poor," a phrase that rhymes in Spanish.
Peru is the world's second-largest copper, silver and zinc
producer and Latin America's top gold producer. Mining fuels the
economy by accounting for 60 percent of Peru's exports.
"We have to make a choice between mining and water," said
Marco Arana, a former Roman Catholic priest and leader of the
left-wing party Tierra y Libertad. He supported Humala in last
year's presidential election but is now a fierce critic.
Humala, a former military officer shed his hard-line leftist
past and reinvented himself as a moderate to win the presidency
last June. He has embraced mainstream economic policies since
taking office and forged strong ties to the business community
that represents Peru's political right.
His swift political evolution has disappointed traditional
allies and left his party with a tenuous working majority in
Congress because of high-profile defections from his coalition.
ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT QUESTIONED
Gregorio Santos, the top elected official in the region of
Cajamarca, has led opposition to the Conga project and banded
together with political leaders in Peru's 25 regions to pressure
Humala.
"All regional leaders should unite to make the government
address the issue of pollution and overuse of water by miners,"
he said.
Newmont says it has conducted an exhaustive environmental
impact study for its mine, which has been cleared by the
government but now faces stiff opposition.
It says the project would guarantee year-round water
supplies, in part by building reservoirs that would replace a
string of alpine lakes.
The Conga dispute is one of 200 environmental conflicts
nationwide that Humala and Prime Minister Oscar Valdes are
struggling to manage.
"I would like it if the march weren't political but rather
technical - so that the leaders really make it clear what they
see is the water problem," Valdes said.
Valdes has put the Conga project's disputed environmental
impact study in the hands of international experts in hopes
protesters will accept the verdict of what he says will be an
objective audit.
Fernando Rospigliosi, a prominent columnist, said the march
appeared to be more about ideology than water, especially
because record rains have swollen rivers in Peru this month and
caused floods.
"Heavy rains prove Arana and the anti-miners wrong: there's
not a lack of water. There's a lack of infrastructure to dam and
channel water," he said.