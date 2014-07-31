LIMA, July 31 Peru will issue the official approval for the environmental impact study of Southern Copper Corp's stalled Tia Maria project by Monday at the latest, deputy mines minister Guillermo Shinno said on Thursday.

The permit will allow the company to start construction on the $1.4 billion project, which Southern Copper has said will produce some 120,000 tonnes of copper per year over two decades. (Reporting By Teresa Cespedes; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)