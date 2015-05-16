UPDATE 2-Iran coal mine explosion kills 21 -state media
LIMA May 15 Workers at several major mines in Peru, a top metals exporter, plan to go on an indefinite strike on Monday to press the government to strengthen labor laws, union bosses said.
The planned work stoppages threaten to curb mineral production in Peru, the world's third-biggest copper and silver producer and seventh-biggest gold producer. (Reporting By Lima Newsroom; Editing by Ken Wills)
ANKARA, May 3 An explosion in a coal mine in northern Iran on Wednesday killed at least 21 workers and injured 69 others, state media reported.