LIMA May 14 Volcan, the world's No. 4 silver and zinc producer, said on Monday its silver output will likely rise 7 percent to 22.5 million ounces this year.

"Even though overall production fell 6 percent in Peru in 2011, Volcan had a positive performance and produced 21 million ounces of silver," said Juan Jose Herrera, Volcan's general manager.

"We hope to beat that this year," he said at the International Gold Symposium on Monday.

Peru is the world's No. 2 copper and silver producer and mining accounts for some 60 percent of its export.