* Mining costs increasing steeply
* Emerging markets, central banks to drive demand
LIMA May 14 Sharp increases in mining costs
mean gold will need to reach $3,000 an ounce in five years for
the industry to stay profitable, World Gold Council chief
executive Aram Shishmanian said on Monday.
Miners currently needed a gold price of $1,300 to survive,
Shishmanian said, but faced steep rises in mining costs, along
with the cost of dividends and host nation taxes.
"If this continues for the next five years the gold price
needs to be at least $3,000 just to stay in the business," he
said. However, he was optimistic sustained demand would drive
prices higher over the long term.
Spot gold fell to a four-and-a-half month low of
$1,556.5 an ounce on Monday on concerns over the European debt
crisis. Normally a refuge for investors in times of economic
turmoil, gold has recently traded in line with risk assets like
base metals and stocks.
Future demand would come from emerging markets, central
banks and investors, Shishmanian said, noting that China and
India now represent 55 percent of the world gold market.
"Emerging markets are going to hold increasing amounts of
gold reserves," Shishmanian said. "Holding billions of dollars
doesn't help them. The alternative potentially is gold."
Exchange traded funds backed by gold currently hold $120
billion, he said.
"This is the tip of the iceberg," he said. "U.S. pension
funds do not hold substantial amounts of gold but we see that
changing over the next 20 years."