US STOCKS-Wall St lower as UK vote, Comey testimony in focus
* Indexes down: Dow 0.22 pct, S&P 0.24 pct, Nasdaq 0.20 pct (Updates to open)
NEW YORK Aug 16 Moody's Investors Service raised Peru's sovereign foreign currency credit rating on Thursday by one notch to Baa2 and maintained a positive outlook, citing less political risk and sound fiscal performance.
The decision brings Moody's rating on Peru equal to Standard & Poor's and Fitch Ratings, which both have the South American nation at BBB.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.22 pct, S&P 0.24 pct, Nasdaq 0.20 pct (Updates to open)
TORONTO, June 6 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday, tracking global market sentiment, with financials and energy stocks leading the index lower.