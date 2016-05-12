(Adds comments from bourse president, context)
LIMA May 12 Index provider MSCI Inc on
Thursday announced it will keep Southern Copper Corp
in its Peru group rather than moving it to its U.S.
securities index, a move that will likely boost Lima's bourse.
Stripping the mining company from MSCI's Peru Equity
Universe would have left Lima's stock exchange
with just two securities considered "investable" by
MSCI - under the minimum three needed for the bourse to hold on
to its emerging market status.
MSCI is scheduled to decide whether to move Peru to its
higher-risk frontier market index on June 14. It said last year
that the bourse needed to ramp up liquidity that had been
declining to remain an emerging market, which opens it to more
potential investments.
"This is the news we were hoping for, and it will help us
look toward June 14 more positively," said Christian Laub,
president of the Lima stock exchange.
Southern Copper, which is incorporated in the United States
and has mines in Peru and Mexico, had opposed a reclassification
as a U.S. security because it would have exposed it to more
competition for investment dollars, Laub said.
Southern Copper declined to comment. The company is
controlled by Grupo Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V..
Peru has implemented a series of reforms in a bid to stay in
MSCI's emerging market group, including a capital gains tax
exemption, incentives for market makers and new rules for
automated trading and short selling.
The three-month average daily trading volume on Peru's
mining-heavy stock exchange rose to $11.5 million in April from
$5.5 million in December, according to the stock exchange.
Laub said he was optimistic that MSCI might upgrade other
listed companies to emerging market securities, which would help
the exchange's chances of avoiding a reclassification to
frontier market.
Three securities - Intercorp Financial Services Inc
, Grana y Montero SAA and Volcan
Compania Minera SAA - now have enough turnover on
the bourse to qualify as emerging market investments, Laub said.
MSCI has classified Southern Copper as a Peruvian security
despite its incorporation in the United States because its main
assets and key managers are based in the Andean country.
(Reporting by Mitra Taj and Ursula Scollo; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman and Leslie Adler)