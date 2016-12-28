LIMA Dec 28 Workers at Peru's Camisea natural gas fields have called off a strike scheduled for Thursday after reaching a deal on labor benefits with Argentina energy company Pluspetrol, the union SUTRAPPEC said Wednesday.

The union had said that the stoppage would have halted the production of natural gas that generates about half of the country's electricity and would have also disrupted Royal Dutch Shell Plc's liquefied natural gas exports.

Pluspetrol controls 27.2 percent of the Camisea consortium , U.S.-based Hunt Oil Co owns a 25.2 percent stake and Korea-based SK Innovation 7.6 percent. Tecpetrol Corp, Sonatrach SPA and Repsol SA each have 10 percent stakes. Hunt also controls a 50 percent stake in Peru LNG , which operates a natural gas liquefaction plant. (Reporting By Marco Aquino; Editing by Marguerita Choy)