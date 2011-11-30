* Protesters want project permanently cancelled

* Government says violence must be averted, urges accord

* Union demands a port concession be scrapped

By Omar Mariluz

LIMA, Nov 30 Opponents of Newmont Mining's $4.8 billion Conga project refused to end their rallies on Wednesday, saying Peru must permanently cancel the proposed mine after temporarily halting work on it to avert violence.

Local political leaders want President Ollanta Humala to stop the gold mine from being built, saying the biggest mining investment in Peruvian history would replace a string of alpine lakes with artificial reservoirs and cause pollution.

U.S.-based Newmont and the government late on Tuesday suspended construction work for the time being after 30 people were injured when police fired rubber bullets, tear gas and at least two live rounds at protesters. The government urged both sides to negotiate an accord but faced resistance.

"We demand that the government issue a legal decree cancelling the project," Wilfredo Saavedra of the Environmental Defense Front of Cajamarca told Reuters.

"We will continue our protest. We want to see the miner pull its machinery out of the area," he said.

Gregorio Santos, who is the president of the region of Cajamarca and has helped lead protests now in their seventh straight day, said the mine must be scrapped.

The Conga impasse has become the biggest test yet for Humala, a left-wing former military officer who reinvented himself as a moderate to win election in June.

If the mine is eventually built, it would solidify Humala's reputation as a friend of big business who can ensure stability for $50 billion of planned mining and oil projects.

But if the project is stopped it might embolden left-wing groups who say Humala has drifted too far to the right.

"The radical left feels like it has gained ground in Cajamarca," lawmaker Luis Iberico said on local TV.

Local media have accused Saavedra, a lawyer who spent a decade in prison for belonging to the left-wing Tupac Amaru insurgency, of exploiting the issue to further a radical agenda. Saavedra has said his past shouldn't be used against him.

PRESSURE FROM LABOR CONFEDERATION

Newmont says its environmental study for the project, which was approved a year ago by the previous government, met the highest standards available and was exhaustively researched with lots of community participation.

Humala has tried to govern from the center and neutralize a polarized political environment by helping the poor while promoting private investment.

He campaigned on promises to steer more social spending to rural towns to help defuse persistent social conflicts over natural resources while assuring companies they could move ahead with billions of dollars in mining and oil projects in Peru, one of the world's top mineral exporters.

The conflicts often turned violent during the term of Humala's predecessor, Alan Garcia, when 195 people were killed in clashes with police, according to Peru's human rights agency. So far, nobody has been killed on Humala's watch.

The Conga project, which Newmont owns with Peruvian precious metals miner Buenaventura, would produce 580,000 to 680,000 ounces of gold a year and open in 2014. It has gold deposits worth around $15 billion at current prices and sits 13,800 feet (4,200 metres) high in the Andes, about 600 miles (990 km) north of Lima.

Some 5,000 members of the CGTP, Peru's main labor confederation, marched in Lima on Wednesday to demand the government require a new environmental study for the Conga project with more community input before the project could go forward.

They also want Humala to cancel a $850 million contract that global logistics firm APM Terminals has to build a sprawling new port complex in Lima.

The union group says a public authority or a public-private partnership should be tasked with building and running the new port terminal. The CGTP has publicly supported Humala but has started to turn against him.

"President Humala still has a chance to react in time and get back on the correct path," said Mario Huaman, head of the left-wing confederation. "We demand that state-owned companies run strategic sectors."