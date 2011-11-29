* Protests grow, airport closed

* Environmental official resigns amid controversy

LIMA, Nov 29 Police clashed with protesters opposed to Newmont Mining's ( NEM.N ) $4.8 billion Conga project on Tuesday as President Ollanta Humala struggles to end an increasingly bitter environmental dispute.

Authorities said two dozen people were injured by rubber bullets and tear gas police fired to break up two protests against the U.S. company's proposed gold mine, which would be the biggest mining investment in Peruvian history.

The local airport in the Andean region of Cajamarca also was shut as a precaution when marches and roadblocks entered their sixth straight day and vandals tried to damage the company's property.

Local political leaders want to stop the mine from being built, saying it would replace a string of alpine lakes with artificial reservoirs and cause pollution.

Protesters also have criticized Humala, a former leftist, for moving too far to the right and for supporting the project, which would generate thousands of jobs and enormous tax revenues.

In a sign the issue was causing cracks within Humala's diverse cabinet, Vice Minister for the Environment Jose de Echave, who for years led an NGO that criticized big mining projects, resigned.

He quit only days after the government said the project would go forward despite a leaked memorandum from the environment ministry saying it would hurt the local ecosytem.

Newmont has said its environmental study rigorously adhered to the highest standards available. It has also said it would try to attend to local concerns as much as possible so that the mine can be built.

Emboldened protesters also called for the resignation of Mines and Energy Minister Carlos Herrera, a key proponent of the project.

Prime Minister Salomon Lerner pleaded for calm and urged more dialogue to break an impasse that has become the most important test of Humala's young presidency.

"We want to solve the entire problem of Cajamarca. It's very important to assure the population that the issue of water will be respected, so that agriculture can continue and mining has a chance to develop," he said.

Humala campaigned on promises to steer more social spending to rural towns to help defuse persistent social conflicts over natural resources that have delayed billions of dollars in investments in Peru, one of the world's top minerals exporters. [ID:nN1E7A21FG] (Reporting by Omar Mariluz; Editing by Bill Trott)