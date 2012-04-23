LIMA, April 23 U.S.-based Newmont Mining
has shown its "willingness" to improve the environmental
mitigation plan for the company's proposed gold mine known as
Conga, Peru's government said on Monday.
Mines and Energy Minister Jorge Merino said he would meet
Newmont officials to define how the mitigation plan would be
altered after a team of independent environmental auditors
recommended a series of changes that could increase the cost of
the controversial project, now estimated at $4.8 billion.
"We are going to sit down with them. They've said they are
evaluating the proposed measures recommended by the auditors,
but I think there's a good willingness on their part," Merino
said on RPP radio.
Over the weekend, Carlos Santa Cruz, Newmont's chief for
South America, said the company would carry out "technical and
economic evaluations" of the auditors' recommendations, which
called for the miner to preserve two of four alpine lakes that
would be displaced by the mine and replaced with reservoirs.
President Ollanta Humala on Friday urged community activists
to stop protesting against the stalled mine's construction and
said the government would make sure the company adheres to
strict social, environmental and labor goals.
His comments to end a months-long impasse came two days
after the auditors encouraged the company to build larger
reservoirs to guarantee more water supplies.
Newmont's plans fueled protests in the northern Cajamarca
region late last year as some townspeople feared the most
expensive mine ever attempted in Peru would leave local farmers
without sufficient water supplies and cause pollution. The
mine's construction has been halted since November.