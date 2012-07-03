LIMA, July 3 A rally against a $5 billion gold mine planned by Newmont Mining turned violent on Tuesday in northern Peru as protesters and police clashed.

Two police were injured by firearms carried by protesters who say the mine would cause pollution and hurt water supplies, the interior ministry said in a statement.

RPP radio said 15 people were injured and 1 police officer was killed, though Mines and Energy Minister Jorge Merino declined to confirm the report.