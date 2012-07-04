* 3 people died, 21 injured in protest on Tuesday
* Protest leaders thought to have presidential ambitions
* Lawmakers sharply criticize president's use of force
LIMA, July 4 A leader of protests against
Newmont's $5 billion gold mine in Peru said he was
beaten by police on Wednesday - a day after three people died
and 21 were injured in clashes between police and protesters.
Left-wing leader Marco Arana, a soft-spoken former Roman
Catholic priest who has rallied to stop construction of the
biggest mine in Peruvian history, reported the beating via
Twitter. It was corroborated by his lawyer. Local TV showed
photographs of Arana being taken away by police in the northern
city of Cajamarca.
"They detained me and beat me a lot, inside the police
station they beat me again - punches in the face, the kidneys
and insults," he said via Twitter.
Arana is widely thought to have presidential ambitions. He
and his allies on the left say President Ollanta Humala has
drifted too far to the right since taking office and has put the
interests of global miners ahead of poor peasants.
Humala, a former military officer, says the mine proposed by
the U.S. company would generate thousands of jobs and huge tax
revenues. Protesters say it would cause pollution, hurt water
supplies and fail to bring local economic benefits.
Opposition lawmakers and local human rights groups denounced
Arana's detention as part of a harsh crackdown by Humala - who
took office a year ago urging mediation to solve hundreds of
disputes nationwide over natural resources but has been quick to
suspend civil liberties to quell protests.
Freedom of assembly was suspended in Cajamarca late on
Tuesday, at least the third time Humala has employed such
emergency measures in Peru. Humala also arrested a mayor in the
southern region of Cusco in May for leading a protest against
global miner Xstrata.
"What we have here is a repressive attitude, which is
violating the rule of law, and an intelligence service that is
working for the mining sector," said Congressman Jorge
Rimarachin, who once supported Humala but has defected from his
party. "This is totally unacceptable."
Members of Humala's party blamed Arana and another strident
foe of the mine - Gregorio Santos, the president of Cajamarca
region - for inciting violence at a rally of 2,000 people on
Tuesday where protesters threw rocks and vandalized public
buildings.
"The only person responsible for this is Mr. Santos," said
l awmaker T eofilo Gamarra of Humala's Gana Peru party.
BUILDING RESERVOIRS
Official data shows that at least 13 people have died during
Humala's term in protests over natural resources, compared with
174 who were killed in similar circumstances from 2006 to 2011
on the watch of his predecessor, Alan Garcia.
Newmont's project in Cajamarca, known as Conga, is partly
owned by local miner Buenaventura and would
produce between 580,000 and 680,000 ounces of gold annually.
Conga would essentially replace the nearby Yanacocha mine run by
Newmont and Buenaventura that is nearing the end of its life.
Protesters expressed outrage on Tuesday that Humala gave the
miner permission a week ago to proceed with construction of the
project after Newmont agreed to comply with a more stringent
environmental mitigation plan recommended by outside experts.
Newmont has agreed to build larger reservoirs that would
replace two or more in a string of alpine lakes and guarantee
year-round water supplies in towns that suffer during the dry
season. It started work on those reservoirs over the weekend
after nearly all construction work one the mine had been stopped
since November because of protests.
The company's local office said on Tuesday the violence was
unfortunate, but said it was "reaffirming its commitment to
Cajamarca."
Peru, which has vast mineral resources, is the world's
second-largest producer of copper and sixth of gold, but many
mining communities suffer from widespread poverty and complain a
decade-long economic boom has passed them by.