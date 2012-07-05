* 3 people died, 21 injured in protest on Tuesday
* Protest leaders thought to have presidential ambitions
* Lawmakers sharply criticize president's use of force
LIMA, July 4 One person died and police detained
one of the leaders of protests against Newmont's $5 billion gold
mine in Peru on Wednesday, the day after clashes between police
and protesters left three people dead and 21 injured.
The second day of violence erupted in the northern region of
Cajamarca as President Ollanta Humala came under criticism for
suspending freedom of assembly in the area late on Tuesday.
"One death has been confirmed, a civilian," Prime Minister
Oscar Valdes told a press conference.
Left-wing leader Marco Arana, a soft-spoken former Roman
Catholic priest who has rallied demonstrators to stop
construction of the biggest mine in Peruvian history, said
police had beaten him and local TV showed photographs of
authorities taking him away.
"They detained me and beat me a lot, inside the police
station they beat me again - punches in the face, the kidneys
and insults," Arana said via Twitter.
Arana is widely thought to have presidential ambitions. He
and his allies on the left say Humala has drifted too far to the
right since taking office and has put the interests of global
miners ahead of poor peasants.
Humala, a former military officer, says the mine proposed by
the U.S.-based Newmont would generate thousands of jobs
and huge tax revenues. Protesters say it would cause pollution,
contaminate water supplies and fail to bring local economic
benefits.
Opposition lawmakers and human rights groups denounced
Arana's detention as part of a harsh crackdown by Humala - who
took office a year ago urging mediation to solve hundreds of
disputes nationwide over natural resources but has been quick to
suspend civil liberties to quell protests.
Humala has implemented emergency measures involving the
suspension of civil liberties at least three times in the past
year. He also arrested a mayor in the southern region of Cusco
in May for leading a protest against global miner Xstrata
.
"What we have here is a repressive attitude, which is
violating the rule of law, and an intelligence service that is
working for the mining sector," said Congressman Jorge
Rimarachin, who once supported Humala but has defected from his
party. "This is totally unacceptable."
Members of Humala's party blamed Arana and another strident
opponent of the mine - Gregorio Santos, the president of
Cajamarca region - for inciting violence at a rally of 2,000
people on Tuesday where protesters threw rocks and vandalized
public buildings.
"The only person responsible for this is Mr. Santos," said
l awmaker T eofilo Gamarra of Humala's Gana Peru party.
BUILDING RESERVOIRS
Official data shows at least 14 people have died during
Humala's term in protests over natural resources, compared with
174 who were killed in similar circumstances from 2006 to 2011
on the watch of his predecessor, Alan Garcia.
Newmont's project in Cajamarca, known as Conga, is partly
owned by local miner Buenaventura and would
produce between 580,000 and 680,000 ounces of gold annually.
Conga would essentially replace the nearby Yanacocha mine run by
Newmont and Buenaventura that is nearing the end of its life.
Protesters have expressed outrage that Humala gave the miner
permission a week ago to proceed with construction of the
project after Newmont agreed to comply with a more stringent
environmental mitigation plan recommended by outside experts.
Newmont has agreed to build larger reservoirs that would
replace two or more in a string of alpine lakes and guarantee
year-round water supplies in towns that suffer during the dry
season. It started work on those reservoirs over the weekend
after nearly all construction work one the mine had been stopped
since November because of protests.
The company's local office said on Tuesday the violence was
unfortunate, but said it was "reaffirming its commitment to
Cajamarca."
Peru, which has vast mineral resources, is the world's
second-largest producer of copper and sixth of gold, but many
mining communities suffer from widespread poverty and complain a
decade-long economic boom has passed them by.