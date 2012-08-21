* Mediation effort bogged down
* Humala struggles to overcome opposition
* Newmont mine would be costliest ever in Peru
LIMA, Aug 21 Weak turnout on Tuesday hobbled the
latest in a string of protests to stop a $5 billion gold mine in
the northern Peruvian region of Cajamarca and denounce the
government's ban on rallies against U.S.-based Newmont Mining
Corp's Conga project.
Only several hundred people marched, local media reports
said, and throngs of police, helped by 300 soldiers, patrolled
the streets. A high-level security source in Peru's government
said the atmosphere was "calm" and that a repeat of clashes that
killed five protesters in July was not expected.
Milton Sanchez, who represents a community group opposed to
the mine, said rallies were being held in provinces not included
in the government's ban on rallies. He lives in Celendin, where
marching in groups is currently prohibited.
"Everything is tranquil," he said by telephone.
President Ollanta Humala has shuffled his Cabinet since
November in a bid to win local support for the project, but he
has made little headway pushing forward with what has become the
defining issue of his young presidency.
A six-week mediation effort headed by two prominent Catholic
leaders has bogged down as the government refuses to accept
their call to lift a ban on civil liberties in several provinces
of Cajamarca, and the mine's opponents continue to reject what
would be the costliest mining project Peru's history. [ID:
nL2E8IS1WS]
Opponents of the mine boycotted multi-party talks on Friday
to reach an accord. Their reasons for opposing the mine range
from environmental concerns, which Humala's government says are
overblown, to a dislike of foreign companies. They have also
accused Humala's government of supporting the project at all
costs.
"There's no space possible for them to tell us they're
looking to meet in the middle," Gregorio Santos, the leftist
president of Cajamarca who has led rallies, said on Friday.
"The central government should stop pushing the project."
Analysts say Santos, who has criticized Humala's embrace of
foreign capital, wants to run for national office in 2016. The
Conga dispute has become a rallying cry for voters left behind
by the country's decade-long boom that was fueled by mineral
exports.
Humala, a former military officer, took office a year ago
urging mediation to solve hundreds of disputes nationwide over
natural resources. Critics say he has instead been too quick to
use force to quell protests.
Newmont, which amended its environmental mitigation plan for
the project at the request of the government, has said it will
proceed with construction only if it has local and national
support.