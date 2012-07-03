LIMA, July 3 Peru may suspend freedom of assembly in the northern region of Cajamarca, Prime Minister Oscar Valdes said on Tuesday, after a rally against Newmont Mining's $5 billion Conga mine turned violent, killing two and injuring 21.

President Ollanta Humala's government has implemented emergency measures to curb anti-mining protests on at least two previous occasions in the world's No. 2 copper producer. (Reporting By Lima Newsroom)