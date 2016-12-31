LIMA Dec 31 Peruvian president Pedro Pablo
Kuczynski said on Saturday that he is evaluating the possibility
of suing Brazilian construction firm Odebrecht for
damages after the company admitted to using bribes to secure
public contracts in the Andean nation.
Odebrecht, Latin America's largest construction outfit,
acknowledged in a U.S. settlement earlier in December to having
doled out hundreds of millions of dollars in bribes to public
officials in 12 nations.
That led the Peruvian government to announce on Wednesday
that the company would not be permitted to participate in the
country's future public works tenders.
"We're analyzing various alternatives. Without doubt one of
them is that, but it has to be looked at case by case,"
Kuczynski said in an interview with local radio station RPP,
when asked about the possibility of suing the company.
"Because otherwise, we're going to get into interminable
judicial processes with terrible complexities."
Odebrecht, which could not immediately be reached for
comment, has won contracts worth some $12 billion in Peru in the
last decade and paid $29 million in bribes between 2005 and
2014, according to the U.S. settlement. It began operations in
the nation in 1979, its first foray into markets outside of
Brazil.
(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Gram Slattery; editing
by Diane Craft)