LIMA Aug 11 Peru's new energy and mines
minister, Gonzalo Tamayo, said on Thursday fixing Peru's
40-year-old oil pipeline will be a top priority after a series
of spills in the Amazon shuttered it this year.
Tamayo said in an interview it would take at least a year,
and maybe a year and a half, to completely repair the
1,106-kilometer (687-mile) pipeline and prevent future leaks
after four so far this year.
Peru's relatively small oil output fell to about 37,000
barrels per day after the pipeline, operated by state-owned
energy company Petroperu, was closed in February and
drilling at two oil blocks ground to a halt.
Tamayo said future output and investments were also at risk.
"To explore in the jungle you need infrastructure.
Renovating that infrastructure will allow us to reactivate the
interest of investors once the price of oil improves," Tamayo
told Reuters.
The pipeline is one of several problems in the energy sector
- from a stalled natural gas pipeline project to a leaderless
Petroperu - that President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski inherited upon
taking office two weeks ago.
While three oil spills of at least 3,600 barrels happened
during former president Ollanta Humala's term, polluting rivers
and prompting indigenous tribe to take officials hostage, the
fourth happened on Kuczynski's watch on Wednesday.
"We're evaluating the reasons behind those ruptures right
now and given the results we'll look at options," Tamayo said.
He attributed the frequent ruptures in the pipeline in
general in recent years - at least 20 since 2011 according to
the ombudsman - to wear-and-tear, lack of maintenance, natural
disasters and "human acts."
Environmental regulator OEFA said the latest spill, in a
ravine in the region Amazonas, was due to a saw cutting the
pipe. OEFA has blamed previous spills on poor maintenance by
Petroperu.
A new president of Petroperu has not been named since the
previous head was ousted in June after the company was found to
have illegally pumped crude through the pipeline as it was
supposed to be undergoing repairs.
Tamayo said that the government planned to jumpstart mining
activity by investing in public works near mineral deposits to
help build community support after two major projects were
derailed by local protests in recent years.
"We've started to discuss the 2017 budget and see how to
finance it," Tamayo said.
(Reporting By Teresa Cespedes and Marco Aquino, Writing By
Mitra Taj; Editing by Ed Davies)