LIMA, April 23 Peru will auction concessions for
22 oil and natural gas blocks in the fourth quarter of 2012 and
will require companies to consult with nearby communities about
projects, the head of state-run Perupetro said on Monday.
The agency originally intended to auction rights to more
than 30 blocks but decided to tender a smaller number after the
government passed a law to give affected towns more say in
resource extraction projects.
"After analyzing location and impact on indigenous
communities we deemed it appropriate to limit the auction to 22
blocks," Perupetro President Aurelio Ochoa told Reuters.
He declined to specify the location of the blocks until
nearby communities and local governments had been notified.
The auction, initially scheduled for July 2011, was delayed
until the government passed the so-called consultation law and
decided which communities required consultation.
Peru's President Ollanta Humala, who took office in July, is
trying to secure more investment for social programs as well as
more fuel for a fast-growing economy while at the same time
protecting indigenous rights and defusing social conflicts over
natural resources.
Rural communities often oppose mining and oil projects in
Peru, fearing an environmental fallout or lack of economic
benefit.
Ochoa has previously said large international companies
including U.S.-based Exxon Mobil and Total of
France have shown interest in the auction.
He hopes the auction will help investment in exploration and
drilling surpass the $1.38 billion the still relatively
unexplored oil and gas sector received in 2011.
(Reporting By Omar Mariluz; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)