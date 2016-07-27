By Teresa Cespedes
| LIMA, July 26
LIMA, July 26 Peru's oil pipeline will likely
remain closed for at least another six months following two
spills that first halted its daily transport of 12,000 barrels
in early February, state energy agency Perupetro said Tuesday.
A third oil spill in June prompted Peru to dismiss the head
of state-owned energy company Petroperu,
the owner of the 1,106-kilometer (687-mile) pipeline that moves
crude from the Peruvian Amazon to the Pacific coast.
"It seems ... it is going to be paralyzed six months or
more," Perupetro President Rafael Zoeger said about the pipeline
in a news conference.
Perupetro is the state agency that oversees public energy
contracts while Petroperu is the state energy company that
commercializes, distributes and transports oil products in Peru,
a relatively small oil producer.
Zoeger said that as a result of the pipeline closure, oil
output has stopped at block 192, operated by Pacific Exploration
& Production Corp, and block 67, developed by French
oil company Perenco.
Zoeger added that if it takes a long time to reopen the
pipeline and global crude prices increase, the companies might
restart production and transport crude via river barges.
Peru now produces about 37,000 bpd, Zoeger said, down from
58,000 last year and more than 150,000 three decades ago.
Since 2011, there have been 23 leaks from the
four-decades-old pipeline, according to the ombudsman's office.
(Reporting by Teresa Cespdes; Writing by Mitra Taj; Editing by
Sandra Maler)